Punjab

As many as 33 new legislators mentioned in their affidavits that they have criminal cases pending against them. As many as 18 of them belong to PTI followed by the PML-N with 14 and the Pakistan Rah-e-Haq with one.

Sindh

As many as 20 legislators mentioned that they have criminal cases pending against them. Half of these lawmakers belong to PPP, four to GDA, three to PTI, two to MQMP and an independent.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Eight incoming legislators mentioned that they have criminal cases pending against them: Five belong to PTI and three to ANP.

Balochistan

Ten incoming legislators’ affidavits mentioned that they have criminal cases pending against them. Three of them belong to BAP, two to ANP, and one each to PTI and PkMAP while three are independent legislators.