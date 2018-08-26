Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan — who is also the Patron of the Pakistan Cricket Board — has nominated Ehsan Mani and Asad Ali Khan as members of PCB Board of Governors (BoG), in a notification issued by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

Soon after the resignation by former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi, PM Imran had nominated Ehsan Mani — who is a former International Cricket Council (ICC) President — as his pick for the new PCB chairman. According to the constitution of PCB, the patron must nominate two names for representation on the BoG in case the chairman resigns. Khan’s second choice in this regard is Asad Ali Khan — who is currently a board member on, both, Punjab and Pakistan Veteran Cricket Association. The Election Commissioner for the Pakistan Cricket Board Justice (retd) Syed Afzal Haider has already taken charge as interim chairman of the board after Sethi’s resignation.

Haider — who is tasked with conducting elections for the new chairman of the board — will inform the PCB’s Board of Governors (BoG) about the procedure and schedule for elections next week. The election commissioner has to conduct elections for new chairman within four weeks. The new chairman will command authority over the PCB for a period of three years.

Meanwhile, the PCB has decided to postpone meeting with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises due to the imminent chairman elections. The meeting holds significant value as important matters including broadcasting rights, title sponsorship and team value of every franchise are supposed to discussed, bearing in mind the next edition of PSL.

Earlier the franchises had written a letter to the PCB in order to seek clearance about who will preside over the meeting in absence of the chairman. It must be noted that the invitations for the meetings were sent out before Najam Sethi resigned from his post as PCB chairman.

The franchises are also concerned that due to change in PCB’s leadership, new contracts might not fetch great value and it might become difficult to lure sponsors for the next season of PSL.

Despite the concerns put forward by the franchises, one owner is optimistic about landing a good broadcasting deal as Ehsan Mani — who is Imran Khan’s pick for the next PCB chairman — has vast experience in this field.

Meanwhile, Haider also appointed former Test cricketer Zakir Khan as Director International Cricket. The latter stressed on the need for planning appropriately for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. “Pakistan has to play non-stop cricket till the 2019 World Cup and for that it is important to plan accordingly so that the team is in great shape for the mega event,” he said.

Zakir was removed from the same position during the reign of former PCB chairman Najam Sethi and has also served as manager of the Pakistan Cricket Team in the past.