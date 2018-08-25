Share:

Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi and Islamabad police on Saturday claimed to have arrested some 8 suspects for their involvement in street crimes and recovery of weapons from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against the suspects while further investigation was on, said police spokesperson.

According to details, a team of Taxila police, following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan have carried out a raid and arrested four persons involved in street crimes. The police have also recovered pistols and bullets from the possession of suspects and locked them behind bars in Police Station (PS) Taxila after registration of cases.

Similarly, Lohi Bher police have netted four out of 13 suspected dacoits during a raid it conducted on information of informer. Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Raees, who is posted at PS Lohi Bher, in his plaintiff, stated that he on a tip off that some 13 suspects gathered at a place and planned to commit dacoity, raided to arrest the suspects. However, the dacoits started firing at the police party. He mentioned that police managed to catch four suspects and shifted them to police station where a case was registered against them.

Meanwhile, a speeding car hit and killed a motorcyclist in limits of PS Sihala. The deceased was identified as Kamran Abbas.

In a written complaint, Muhammad Abbas, the father of victim, told police that his son was travelling on a motorcycle when a car bearing registration number (AAG-475) hit and killed him. The driver of the car managed to escape the scene, he added. Police registered a case on complaint of the citizen and began investigation.

Auto-theft gang has also stolen a car bearing registration number RL-7443 from outside cattle market in precinct of PS Shamas Colony. Police lodged case on complaint of the car owner.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Islamabad Arshad Ali Khokhar has passed away after a prolonged illness at a private hospital. The funeral prayer of DSP was offered at Police Line in H-11 and the dead body was moved to his native town Chahwaris, Sheikhupura, for burial. The deceased was posted in Security Division of Islamabad police.