ISLAMABAD - Acting President Mohammad Sadiq Sanjrani Saturday met with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at his residence.

In the meeting Sanjrani extended good wishes to Asad Qaiser for becoming speaker and talked about various parliamentary affairs.

The speaker said it was the responsibility of all the political parties to enhance the respect of Parliament and discuss national issues in parliament. “Senate and National Assembly are the source of legislation in Pakistan,” he said.

He said the people of Pakistan had high hopes from the Parliamentarians and I hope that they will meet the expectations of the people. “Committees need to be formed to enable legislation,” he said.

He said there was a need to strengthen the institutions. “If institutions are strong, the country will progress and the people will prosper," he said.

Asad said the country was facing economic and water problems therefore the present government would have to take steps to address these issues. He said the Parliament’s top priority would be to eliminate terrorism, control energy crisis and population.

In the meeting, both reiterated on completing the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. The CPEC project would help finding new ways of development especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Both said all the political parties would be given full representation in both the Houses in the legislation process.