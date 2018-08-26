Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appointed Syed Shibli Faraz as Leader of the House in Senate, the day Pakistanis remembered his father and celebrated poet Ahmed Fraz on his tenth death anniversary.

Senator Shibli’s appointment comes a day before fresh session of the Upper House of Parliament.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has sent a letter to the Senate Secretariat for his appointment as the top representative of the government, after the PM, in the Upper House.

The PTI senator has replaced Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Raja Zafarul Haq, who had been nominated earlier this month as Leader of the Opposition in the House by his party.

Under Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate-2012, leader of the house in the Senate represents the prime minister to regulate government and other private business in the house.

The Rule 2 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate defines the position of leader of the house in the Senate and states that ‘Leader of the House means the Prime Minister or a member appointed by him to represent government and regulate government business in the Senate when the Prime Minister is not sitting in the House’.

Senator Shibli Faraz was elected to the Senate in March 2015 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. His uncle, Barrister Syed Masood Kausar, has served as the governor of this north-western province.

According to Senate’s official website, Faraz serves as head of the house committees on circular debt, commerce and textile. He is also member of Senate standing committees on inter-provincial coordination, planning, development and reforms, as well as water resources, statistics and the Senate Finance Committee.

Senator Azam Khan Swati, parliamentary leader of PTI in the Senate, told The Nation that the PM had made the nomination after holding consultations with him. “This is the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and I have been taken on board in this regard,” he added.

Talking to APP, Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday extended his gratitude for his nomination to Prime Minister Khan.

“I am grateful to my leader Imran Khan for reposing trust in me. It is a great challenge and responsibility as the Leader of the House has to bear the harsh criticism of the opposition especially when one’s party [along with its allies] has a slim representation in the House,” he said.

“The Leader of the House should have patience and a big heart to take biting criticism of the opposition and engage with them to enable forging of consensus for progressive and healthy legislation”, he added.

“Obviously, PTI has patience and enough space in its heart to take up opposition’s confrontation and resistance in the Parliament,” he giggled.

To a question, he said the opposition is as patriotic as anyone else and expressed the hope that they will cooperate for meaningful legislation.

