SHIKARPUR - Speakers at an orientation organised under the auspices of Shikarpur Prestige Club (SPC) vowed to make all out efforts for the uplift of Shikarpur City to turn it into a magnificent place as it was in the past.

Jahangir Javeed Memon, SPC president, on Saturday highlighted the importance of the club and announced that the SPC decided to open a tuition centre for destitute students and to provide full scholarship. He expressed his hope that the issues of education, health and infrastructure are included in the club’s top priority so that the lost glory of the city could be achieved soon.

He said that Shikarpur was famous in the field of education, health, trade, its impressive drainage system, narrow streets and its elegant buildings in past, but nowadays the condition of the city has been changed against its past.

Memon said that according to a survey there were about 70 graduates in the city in 1930, whereas in the rest of Sindh there were only seven graduates, the first college, Chella Singh Satal Das Degree College was also commenced in Shikarpur.

Rao Bahadur Odhodas Tara Chand, a Hindu philanthropist with the help of others established a hospital in 1935 but late it transformed into Civil Hospital Shikarpur, he informed.

Sir Henry Holland Eye Hospital founded by Sir Henry Tristram Holland with the help of a Hindu philanthropist of Shikarpur in 1910 and the eye hospital became one of the largest eye clinics in the country, treating up to 600 patients at a time but unfortunately it was closed.

Besides, Sindh government declared Shikarpur’s 1,203 buildings as heritage through notification issued by cultural department. At least 250 ancient buildings have been demolished owing to lack of attention and knowledge and remaining ones are in dilapidated condition from them a few are in the control of government and the remaining are all owned by its natives. Kamran Akbar, Khalid Soomro, Waheed Phulpoto, Farhan Murtaza, Abdul Salam Unar, and other notables of the city attended the programme.