It is very necessary for the government to focus on protecting the environment and do whatever it can achieve the goals. Today’s problems have occurred due to the ignorance of the forest, cutting down the trees, killing and hunting the animals and many more. They never think of the environment which will lead us to a sad state of affairs. Moreover, these activities have harmful effects on the environment which is the main reason is that we are not save in our own environment. Our environment is completely devastated due to us. That is why government should think about the environment and stop those activities which create harmful things for the environment.

MAHIRA BASHIR,

Makran, August 3.