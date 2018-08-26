Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Police have registered cases against the owners of three amusement parks for illegally installing swings here on Saturday.

Kamran Zafar of Chak 382-JB has set up a park on Jhang road near M-4 interchange, Muhammad Azeem of Chak 311-JB at Gojra and Aslam at Kamalia where they had installed swings without getting permission from the authority concerned.

Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Khawar Shahzad said that it was a strict direction from the provincial government not to allow illegal installation of swings in the parks as their owners play with the lives of children and people but they were still running swings on Eidul Azha. He added that an inquiry had also been ordered into the unlawful installation of swings in government's Model Bazaar.

The DC stated that the park owners, who were blackmailing him by terming the administration's action against them as a political revenge, should clearly know that no one would be allowed to run such swings in their parks without permission of the relevant authority.

On the other hand, one of the owners Kamran Zafar who is also a lawyer addressed a press conference along with District Bar Association President Raja Khalid Mahmood and some other lawyers. He blamed that action against him was being taken on the behest of his political opponents. He condemned the registration of a case against him under Mechanical Rides Rules 2017 and demanded withdrawal of the case. He warned that if his demand was not accepted, the lawyers would be forced to stage a protest against the DC.