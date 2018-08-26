Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) on Saturday claimed to have disposed of 33,024 tonnes of offal during three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

Managing director of SSWMB Saeed Ahmed Mangijo stated in a statement that 33,024 tonnes of offal were buried at the landfill sites after collection from different districts of the city during three days of Eid-ul-Azha. He further stated that limestone powder was also sprayed at the dump site after collection of offal from sites. Fumigation was also done.

The managing director said that SSWMB in its jurisdiction of four districts of the city had established around 59 collection points. Limestone powder was also sprayed and dump sites were fumigated after disposal of offal.

According to the statement, following directives of Managing Director Saeed Ahmed Mangijo, the SSWMB shaped next strategy for cleanliness work in the city after Eid-ul-Azha operation. The managing director appreciated efforts of officers and sanitary staff for successfully completion of Eid-ul-Azha operation.

On the other side, Chairman of DMC Central Rehan Hashmi told a press conference that offal was lifted from 447,930 points during three days of Eid-ul-Azha. He commended efforts of DMC officers and staff that made it a success with their devoted services and strong coordination.

He was thankful to Senior Deputy Convener of MQM-Pakistan Aamir Khan and members of national and provincial assembly Osama Qadri, Abbas Jaffery, Waseem Qureshi and Mayor Waseem Akhtar as well as deputy commissioner (central) and the elected chairman, vice chairman and council members of DMC central who kept visiting district central and extended their support to the chairman and DMC staff. However, he criticised attitude of the government of Sindh. Speaking to journalists, member of Rabita Committee of MQM-Pakistan MPA Khawaja Izharul Hasan raised objection to Solid Waste Management Board and said the PPP government caused heaps of garbage to develop for eight years just to pay money for lifting it. He strongly opposed it and said that electricity and biogas could be made from garbage and money could be earned too.

At a press conference, MQM (Pakistan) MNA Osam Qadri, MPA Abbas Jaffery, Municipal Commissioner, District Central Waseem Soomro were also present .