Share:

HAFIZABAD:- Two persons died on the spot when an oil tanker hit their bike near Tibba Shah Behlol on Pindi Bhattian Road here on Saturday. According to police source, Ameer Muavia and Allah Ditta, resident of Chiniot were on the way to Pindi Bhattian on a bike. Near Tibba Shah Behlol, an oil tanker (No-0325) coming from opposite direction, hit the bike. As result both the persons on the bike were killed. The driver of the oil tanker sped away after the accident.