KHAIRPUR - Two persons were killed and one injured in a road accident near Kumb on Saturday.

A truck loaded with banana overturned on a motorcycle near Sui Gas bus stop at Mehran National Highway. Resultantly, Razia and her ten-year-old daughter Aisha died on the spot while her husband Fakeer Hussain was injured seriously.

The bodies were shifted to their Tando Mir Ali village after autopsy from Thari Mirwah Hospital while injured referred to civil hospital Khairpur for treatment.

THREE ARRESTED

Three suspects were arrested in two raids by Khairpur police on Saturday.

According to police, on spy information SHO Shah Hussain conducted a raid near Pir Mangio link road and succeeded to arrest a suspect Ghulam Abbas while his other accomplished managed to flee from the scene.

Police recovered one TT pistol and 35 cartridges from his possession while police is following the other criminals.

The SHO informed that arrested criminals was wanted Khairpur, Sukkur and Shikarpur police in many heinous crimes including kidnapping, murder, roads robberies, and police encounters. The injured suspect was shifted to civil hospital Khairpur for treatment.

Meanwhile, Baberloi police arrested two wanted suspects including Irfan Metlo and narcotic peddler Yasir Kandhro and recovered a pistol and big quantity of cartridges and 1390 grams of chars. Police said arrested criminals were wanted in many crimes to Khairpur police.