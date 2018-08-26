Share:

SARGODHA - Seven people kidnapped while a minor student and a boy were sexually harassed after abduction from their houses in separate incidents here on Saturday.

Four wicked persons raped a 4th class female student after kidnapping her in village Kot Naja here on Saturday.

The four perpetrators identified as Mohsin, Kamran, Waqas and one unknown accused had abducted the minor girl from the doorstep of her house and raped her in a deserted place. The accused fled away while the victim was rushed to a hospital.

Laksian police lodged an FIR against the rapists on the statement of Shahid Imran, the father of the affected girl. However all the accused persons are still at large. In Shahpur, accused Imran sexually abused a 10-year-old boy Zulqarnain. Police have filed a case against him on the application submitted by the victim's father.

Likewise, two boys were kidnapped in separate incidents occurred in Daska tehsil. Some unknown accused kidnapped local shopkeeper Haji Ghulam Mustafa's son Hassan Ali (16) in village Dharam Kot-Satrah, Daska tehsil.

In village Baryar, Daska tehsil, some unknown persons kidnapped local labourer Sana Ullah's son Usama (17) at gunpoint. Police have registered separate cases with no arrest or recovery.

In Sambrial, the police remained unable to recover the local filling station manager Arshad Ali. According to the FIR, some unknown accused had kidnapped him near the filling station in Begowala, Sambrial tehsil five days ago. The grieved family had demanded early recovery of the abducted person besides the arrest of the kidnappers as well.

Five unknown armed men kidnapped a young female labourer Nasreen Bibi at gunpoint from a local brick kiln in village Dugal-Motra, Daska tehsil. According to the police, accused forcibly bundled her into a vehicle after kidnapping and fled away. On the report of victim's mother Aziz Bibi, the Motra police have registered a case. In Sambrial, the police remained unable to recover the local filling station's kidnapped manager Arshad Ali.

According to the FIR, some unknown accused had kidnapped him from near the filling station in Begowala, Sambrial tehsil, here five days ago. Grieved family had demanded early recovery of the abducted person besides the arrest of the kidnappers as well.

On the other side, police conducted search operation during Eid holidays in the precincts of the Cantonment area, Sajjid Shaheed, Factory Area and other police stations. The police held more than a dozen of suspects whom were moved to unknown places for further interrogation. The police held a person identified as Ghaffor for collecting donation for a seminary in village 122/SB.

The police also arrested five persons for illegally collecting sacrificial animals' hides in Sillanwali and Shahpur, and seized a number of hides from them. The police continued a campaign against proclaimed offenders and during raids at various points across the district while eight suspected facilitators of POs were held and cases were filed against them. The police arrested an accused person identified as Sohail of Mateela village over the charges of making hoax calls to police 15.