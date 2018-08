Share:

Chinese and American researchers have discovered two new species of dinosaur in an expedition to China’s Xinjiang, according to a study published in the journal Current Biology. The two new species named “Xiyunykus pengi” and “Bannykus wulatensis” are bird-like dinosaurs known as alvarezsaurs that share many characteristics with birds. Bodies of alvarezsaurs are slender, with bird-like skull and many small teeth instead of usual large, sharp teeth .