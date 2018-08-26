Share:

BHAKKAR - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and police claimed to have nicked two alleged terrorists during a joint operation here on Saturday. According to CTD, the joint operation was conducted in Jhagar graveyard located on Bahl Road here. The police said that two hand-grenades and a suicide jacket were recovered from the terrorists identified as Shahzad and Anas. The CTD Faisalabad registered a case against the suspects and shifted them to undisclosed location for further investigation.