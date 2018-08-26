Share:

BADIN - The issue of canal water shortage across the district would be resolved soon and water supply to tail-end areas would be ensured.

These views were expressed by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahu while chairing a meeting with government officials, SIDA representatives and growers at Darbar Hall Badin on Saturday.

He issued directives to concerned authorities that they must assured the reach of water at tail-end growers. He expressed that August is going to end but yet there no sufficient quantity of water is available in the different canals of district that caused of destruction of the crops and people of district were in dire need of water. “I have given directives from my leadership and especially Sindh chief minister that I should take concrete efforts to assure the availability of water at tail-end areas at any cost,” he added.

The minister said that no any negligence would be accept adding that all illegal water courses must be closed on immediate basis and he also directed the officials to remove lift machines from the canals with assistance of Rangers, police and district administration.

It is our prime duty to make assure the availability of water, he added. The meeting was participated by MPA Haji Taj Muhammad Mallah, Haji Sain Bux Jamali, PPP General Secretary Aslam Rahu, Asif Jan Siddique and others.