Share:

SIALKOT - A trader was killed when two motorcyclists hit his motorcycle while doing a wheelie in Sialkot city's congested Naikapura locality. They hit him badly killing Sheikh Arshad (47) on the spot. Local senior police officials said that police had arrested accused Usman and Riaz and have sent them behind bars after registering a case. Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi (45) was killed when her Burqa suddenly entangled into the wheel of the motorcycle while she was travelling near Seehowal-Pasrur. She fell down as her Burqa entangled in the motorcycle wheel, which cut her throat and she died on the spot.

She was travelling on motorcycle with her son Waseem who also sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition.

One Abrar Ahmed (16) was electrocuted in Pasrur city's Kakey Zaiyaan locality. He was setting the cable wire in the TV at his home when he received severe electrical shock and died on the spot. He was laid to rest in his native graveyard amid sobs and tears. A large number of people attended his funeral.