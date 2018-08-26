Share:

KASUR - Nine persons including three women and as many young girls were killed in different incidents of violence, roof collapse, and traffic mishaps here the other day.

A man stabbed his wife to death over a domestic issue at suburban village Baqapur. Munir Ahmed submitted a complaint to Ellahabad police stating that his sister Yasmeen was married off to Shah Nawaz sometime back. He maintained that Shah Nawaz and his family members had become rude to his sister, and adding that they quarrelled with her over minor domestic issues. The other day, an argument occurred between the couple as usual but this time Shah Nawaz stabbed his wife to death and fled from the scene. The police registered a case and were conducting raids for the arrest of the accused.

In another incident, two bullet-riddled and decomposed bodies of a couple were recovered from a canal at Bhonchke village.

Kasur Saddr police were informed about two bodies stuck to bushes in a local canal flowed though Bhonchke village. The police reached the spot, fished the bodies out and shifted them to Kasur District Headquarters [DHQ] Hospital for autopsy. Identity of the bodies was yet to be ascertained. According to police, some unidentified accused had shot the couple dead and thrown the bodies into the canal.

In roof collapse incident, two young girls died after the roof of a mud house collapsed on them due to heavy rainfall at suburban village Jabomil.

Rescue 1122 said that Imran, his family, and some kids from the neighbourhood were at their house when it started raining. The roof of the dilapidated mud house could not resist the heavy rainfall, and collapsed on the children and the elders. Resultantly, his 10-year-old daughter Maryam and 12-year-old Maria from the neighbourhood died on the spot. Imran and three others sustained injuries. The rescue team shifted the injured to hospital. Four cattle heads also died in the incident.

In traffic accidents, four persons including a woman and a teenage girl were killed.

Two men identified as Asghar and Fiaz died after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and rammed into an iron fence on Multan Road near Jumber.

A 15-year-old girl Swaira died after the motorbike she was riding pillion was hit by a tractor-trolley on Multan Road near Bhai Kot, Pattoki. Similarly, a woman died in collision between a bike and a car near Dhoop Sari, Chunian.