Share:

KARACHI -Sindh Minister for Information & Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani in a statement on Sunday said that Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Biawal Bhutto Zardari was raising the voice of the people of Kashmir at every available forum in a befitting manner.

Ghani said the wishes of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the victory of Narindra Modi in the recent general elections of India hurt the emotions of people in Kashmir. While censuring the Prime Minister severely Saeed Ghani said that Imran Khan Niazi who had been desperate to contact Narindra Modi in the past was not able to fight the case of the people of Kashmir in the manner that was needed in these circumstances.

The minister said that owing to the inefficient foreign policy of the incompetent Niazi regime the leaders around the world were not heeding us. Saeed Ghani asked, was it not a massive failure that we didn’t know what the Indian government was thinking? The minister said that none of the friendly countries including the Islamic countries stepped up in Pakistan’s favour.

He said that Imran Khan failed to rise to the occasion and demonstrate the kind of leadership expected by the Pakistanis and the Kashmiris. While advising the federal minister for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Minister said that just to cement her ministry Firdous Ashiq Awan should not deface the serious Kashmir cause. He said that she should no talk about corruption as when she herself had been facing references of National Accountability Bureau.

Ghani said that victimization in the name of accountability had become the trademark of the inefficient Niazi government. The Minister said that the reputation of NAB had been severely damaged by the policies of the PTI regime. Saeed Ghani said that the resolution of Kashmir issue during the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf seemed a Sisyphean task.