ATTOCK - The district police claimed to have arrested three members of a kidnapping gang who abducted a man for Rs5 million ransom and later dumped his dead body after killing him at a deserted place. Attock District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari told newsmen here that three accused identified as Yasir Khan, Mohammad Taj and Nusrat Khan - residents of Bolianwal had abducted Muhammad Anwar from the limits of Attock City Police for Rs5 million ransom.