ISLAMABAD - AIPS Asia Secretary Amjed Aziz Malik has said that the AIPS Asia Congress is set to return to Malaysia for the second time in three years, as the 22nd Congress, will be held there from August 26 to 28.

Amjed told The Nation from Malaysia on Sunday that the annual Congress will carry special significance for AIPS Asia as it will also witness the first edition of “Awards for Asia”, a flagship sports awards ceremony for athletes and teams in the region.

In collaborations with Selangor state government, AIPS Asia also playing important role in the organising of ‘Selangor International Sports Summit’, which will provide platform for the sharing of ideas, experience and insights for the sporting fraternity by experienced speakers from across Asia.

As per past practice, the executive committee of AIPS ASIA will also be meeting to deal with all relevant issues, including the evaluation of performance and programs by member associations. The AIPS Asia Congress will also be covered by few young reporters under the supervision of the secretariat, Amjed said.

“The Annual Congress is an extremely important event, with the opportunity for all member countries to meet and discuss all the relevant issues impacting our profession. I am happy with the attendance for this year’s congress and hope we would be able to reach many meaningful conclusions,” said AIPS Asia President Sattam Al Sehali.