Asthma disease is one of the most common and dangerous diseases in Pakistan which effects the lungs of a person. The disease is being increased day by day in our country. According to a report, around 7.5 million Pakistani adults and 15 million children are suffering from asthma due to the urban population, air pollution, enlarging intercity industries and other environmental issues. That is really destroying the young generation of the country. Actually, tobacco smoke and outdoor pollution are known causes of asthma diseases, affecting our children. Because most of the people smoke commonly and do not care about children. This is the reason today 10 percent of children and 5 percent of adults are victims of asthma disease. It creates problems for breathing, symptoms such as breathlessness, wheezing, chest tightness and coughing. It is the responsibility of government and health authorities to implement new laws for stopping environmental problems. Do not let the people smoke tobacco in open places.

ALIJAN DILWASH,

Karki.