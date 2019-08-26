Share:

In Pakistan, there are thousands of people who are suffering from bone marrow disease. There are almost 1.8 million people under this disease due to the serving of bad blood. Bad blood is being sold in Pakistan due to which the disease is increasing and not getting stopped.

There is a lack of awareness about the bad effects of this disease and there is no efficient way to control this disease. Bone marrow is a very dangerous disease and it can cause cancer as well but no action has been taken to stop it. I request to the health department of Pakistan to raise awareness about this disease and save the people from it.

BATOOL SABIR ALI,

Turbat.