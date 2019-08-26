Share:

Former Pakistan bowler Waqar Younis will be honoured at 13th annual Bradman Gala Dinner at the Sydney Cricket Ground in November.

“This year we are honouring Mr Waqar Younis , one of Pakistan’s greatest ever fast bowlers. As always, many past and current Test players should be in attendance,” the Bradman Museum International Cricket Hall of Fame website said.

Younis was earlier inducted in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Hall of Fame in 2013 before the start of the first T20 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The pace-bowling legend also called the ‘Burewala Express’ has claimed 373 wickets from 87 Tests and 416 scalps from 262 ODIS while representing Pakistan.