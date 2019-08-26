Share:

LAHORE - A 30-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his house in Manga Mandi, police said on Sunday. His body was sent to the morgue for an autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Ibrahim. According to his family, Ibrahim took the extreme step due to poverty. He was facing severe financial constraints for the last couple of months, they said. A police official said the body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied to his neck as they entered the house. The police were investigating the incident.