LAHORE - Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit of the Lahore Police seized one car and 33 motorcycles last week. A police spokesman on Sunday said the patrolling units also recovered 29 pistols, two rifles, 9 magazines, and 614 bullets during crackdown against criminals. Lahore DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Khan directed SP (Dolphin Squad) Bilal Zafar to accelerate the speed of crackdown against criminals. SP Bilal Zafar while sharing details of the weekly performance of both the wings said that crime fighters also recovered narcotics including Charas and bottles of liquor from the suspects. As part of the community policing initiative, both Dolphins and PRU helped as many as 89 people on different roads of the city. Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the city checked 150 vehicles, 122,000 motorbikes and 80,747 persons. As many as 10 vehicles, 88 motor bikes were impounded and at least 197 persons were detained in different police stations. Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 576 calls received on helpline Rescue-15. One car, 33 motorcycles, 36 mobile phones and Rs 162,000 were recovered from the criminals during the police action.