General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee addressed the participants of Air War Course at Air War College, Karachi. Chairman’s talk mainly focused on ‘Pakistan: Significance and Responsibility’; where he highlighted the global and regional environment shaped by a dynamic mix of emerging challenges and opportunities for Pakistan.

CJCSC highlighted that challenges demand collective approach to promote security in the region and beyond and partnerships based on cooperation will facilitate peaceful conflict resolution. Chairman JCSC also said that Pakistan’s security situation is a complex function of internal and external factors and that peace in South Asia is contingent upon maintenance of strategic stability in the region.

While speaking about the recent annexation of Jammu & Kashmir, CJCSC said that people of IOJ & K are being subjected to injustice and atrocities for the past seven decades by brutal Indian forces. He said that enduring peace in the region will not be possible without a just resolution of Kashmir issue in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The talk was followed by a vibrant and candid question & answer session.

Earlier upon arrival, the Chairman JCSC was received by Commandant Air War College, Air Vice Marshal Zulfiquar Ahmed Qureshi.