KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that the current unhygienic situation of Karachi is the true reflection of federal, provincial and the local government’s failure and incompetence. Kamal stated this while addressing his party’s district committees, and all towns Committees’ incharges, and members in a meeting here at Pakistan Secretariat on Sunday.

“The city, which is the economic engine of entire country, has unfortunately been ruined by the power lust. The government’s negligence to deal with the post rain and Eid-ul-azha challenges is feared to bring a pretty human dilemma,” he added.

He said that two weeks on for the monsoon rains, but the water is still inundated at all parts of the metropolis.

“Gutters are flooding everywhere. Heaps of garbage is left unattended that is feared to outbreak diseases amid scarcity of medicines at government run hospitals. Federal government, KMC and the government of Sindh have miserably failed in resolving the sanitary issues of Karachiites,” he added.

Kamal urged Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to play his role by taking notice of the destruction of economic lifeline of the country.

Kamal urged the Sindh government to launch spray campaign across the city including nullahs of suburbs areas, commercial markets, public places, densely populated areas, on an emergency basis.

Meanwhile a youth delegation inspired by the manifestation and Ideology of PSP met with Syed Mustafa Kamal and announced to join his Party.

Kamal said his purpose of politics is to see educated and young telnet in Parliament making decisions for the great and prosperous future of Karachi and Pakistan.

“We have joined politics to serve the Nation. Our Ideology is based upon peace, and our determination is guarantee for an enlightened Pakistan,” he said. We are struggling to bring all units, sects, and groups under same umbrella of PAKISTANIAT so that the menace of hatred and ethnic politics can be brought to an end, ones and for all.

The prejudice and politics of hatred can give nothing to Pakistan, but irreparable losses.

PSP Sindh Council Finance Secretary Humayo Osman Rajput, and President of Ullama Council Engineer Nabeel Nasir were also present on this occasion.