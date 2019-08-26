Share:

KARACHI - The provincial authorities on Sunday launched crackdown on rise in milk prices and imposed fines and arrested milk sellers over violating government rates. It is pertinent to mention here that some milk sellers increased rates of per liter milk upto Rs 110 citing hike in inflation and other measures.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani took notice of rise in milk prices in the city and directed the deputy commissioners to take strict action against those violating the government rates.

“There is no official increase in prices of milk in the city and official price agreed by the provincial authorities and milk sellers was Rs 94 per liter,” he said and further asked the buyers to refuse to pay excess amount and register complaints on designated phone numbers of deputy commissioners.

The commissioner office also issued numbers on which complaints could be registered that included commissioner office control room 021-99205634, deputy Commissioner South 99205628, deputy commissioner East 99230918, deputy commissioner west 99333175, deputy commissioner central 99260049, deputy commissioner Malir 99333788, deputy commissioner Korangi 99333926. It was further informed that separate actions were taken in different districts of the metropolis under which deputy commissioner East took action against profiteers in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Ferozabad areas of the district. In Gulshan-e-Iqbal, action was taken against three milk sellers of which two were fined while the third one was also arrested for a day.

In Ferozabad also, action was taken against three milk sellers and one of them was arrested.

In Malir, action was taken against five milk sellers and fines of upto 15,000 were slapped on them.