KARACHI - Elected representatives belonging to Dalit community in Pakistan have supported the unflinching narrative of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about Kashmir for their born right to exercise self-determination to achieve the yet unfinished agenda of partition of sub-continent.

In a statement issued here, PPP Senator Gianchand, Dr Khatumal Jeewan who was elected to the Senate, National and Provincial Assemblies for 12 times currently serving as Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh and MPA Surendar Valasai have said that handpicked by RSS Modi was conducting systematic genocidal cleansing of Muslims, Dalits and now Kashmiris under the umbrella of so-called “biggest democracy” in India.

“Over 10 million population of Held Kashmir are held incommunicado since last three weeks and the world community, even the opposition leadership of India are not allowed a minor access to the valley and its people,” the PPP leaders stated demanding international human rights organizations and UN representatives should forthwith enter into the Held Kashmir to stop, what is being perceived as hidden genocide of Kashmiris. In fact, it is a challenge to the world conscience, they added.

They pointed out that only Bilawal Bhutto Zardari can divert the attention of the international community towards the burning Kashmir because he inherited the Kashmir cause since three generations as the core objective of PPP, whose leadership is being hounded, implicated in cooked up charges and imprisoned by PTI government, widely known as a horde of most corrupt and habitual turncoat politicians having no permanent political ideology.

They expressed complete solidarity with the people of Kashmir on behalf of the Dalit and other minority communities of Pakistan and assured them every possible political and moral support for their just struggle. They also urged the Hindu, Dalit and Sikh communities in the world capitals to join the Kashmiri protests across the world.