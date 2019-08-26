Share:

HAFIZABAD - With a view to make foolproof security arrangements to maintain peace and harmony in the district during the forthcoming holy month of Muharramul Haram, Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza and DPO Sajid Kiani went round routes of Muharram processions as well as different Imambargah across the city.

On the occasion, both the officers said that it is top priority of the administration and police to maintain peace and tranquillity particularly during the month of Muharram, adding that disruptive elements would be dealt with sternly. They said that CCTV cameras are being installed on the processions routes besides making the dysfunctional cameras functional.

Moreover, control rooms are being setup at the City Police Station, DC and DPO Offices. They said that a comprehensive security plan would be chalked out with the consultation of Ulema from different school of thoughts as well as licensees of processions.