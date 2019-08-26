Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST - On the directives of the Punjab government, the administration has set up six flood relief camps in the riverine areas of Sub-division Ahmedpur East.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shauzab Saeed inspected left marginal bund and reviewed local administration arrangements to cope with any situation due to the excepted flood in River Sutlej. Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Naeem Sadiq Cheema and Executive Engineer Irrigation briefed the DC about precautionary measures taken by different departments.

He also visited flood relief camps set up at Khairpur Daha and Dhorkot and issued necessary directives to the officials of the Health, Livestock and Irrigation departments and Rescue 1122.

Later, the deputy commissioner drove to Head Punjnand head works and inspected condition of different bunds. The Irrigation Department authorities informed him about their plans and arrangements.

NCHD holds free

medical camp

As many as 260 patients including women were provided free medical check-up and medicines at a free medical camp organised by the National Commission For Human Development (NCHD). The medical camp was held in Mauza Kurpal where Dr Aamar Riaz, Medical Officer Rural Health Centre Khanqah Sharif and Woman Medical Officer Basic Health Unit Jalalabad Ms Anam Fayyaz examined 260 patients. Former chairman Union Council Miani Malik Muhammad Akram, Lumberdar Haji Muhammad Nawaz and other notables expressed gratitude to the NCHD Bahawalpur management for organising the free medical camp in a far-fling area of Bahawalpur district.

Deputy Director NCHD Mian Abdul Ghaffar and Assistant Director Syed Najamul Hassan Bokhari appreciated the efforts of the NCHD field officers for organising the free medical camp which attracted a large number of patients.