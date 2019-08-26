Share:

ISLAMABAD - A distillery was raided in Karachi Company area which led to recovery of 142 cans of beer and 120 litters of alcohol, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

On a tip off, he said that SP Saddar Umer Khan constituted a team to raid the distillery. This team under supervision of SHO Karachi Company Sub-Inspector Habib-Ur-Rehman, ASI Haider Ali Shah and others conducted a raid and recovered 142 cans of beer, 20 litters alcohol, empty bottles of different brands of alcohol, corks and other materials.

A case was registered in Karachi company police station and further investigation is underway from them, the spokesman concluded.