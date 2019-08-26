GN LOS ANGELES - DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON says his wedding to Lauren Hashian was ‘’beautiful’’. The 47-year-old wrestler-turned-actor - who married his long-time love earlier this year - has great memories of the day he tied the knot in Kauai, Hawaii. He shared: ‘’It was a beautiful day and we got married in Kauai.’’

READ MORE: Will ask Afghan govt to provide foolproof security to Pakistani  consulates: FM Qureshi

Dwayne’s stars alongside Emily Blunt in the new adventure movie ‘Jungle Cruise’.

And Emily, 36, joked about not receiving an invite to Dwayne’s big day.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’So honoured to be there. Wait ...’’

Then, Dwayne quickly replied: ‘’Well, I said, ‘Hey, you and John [Krasinski], you should come.’’’

READ MORE: Indian spying devices caught in Gujrat

Emily - who has been married to John since 2010 - responded: ‘’No you didn’t. It was literally an hour before you got married. I was like, ‘I’m in Buffalo, New York. I can’t make it.’’’

Meanwhile, Dwayne was recently named the highest-paid actor in the world.

The Hollywood star topped Forbes magazine’s list of the highest-paid actors, having made a whopping $89.4 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019. Dwayne made his impressive earnings thanks to his roles in franchise movies like ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’, for which he earned up to 15 percent of the profits.

The actor - who first found fame as a professional wrestler - also received an upfront salary of $23.5 million for the upcoming ‘Jumanji’ sequel, ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’.

READ MORE: Modi’s blunder gives historic opportunity for resolution of Kashmir issue: Imran

 