GN LOS ANGELES - DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON says his wedding to Lauren Hashian was ‘’beautiful’’. The 47-year-old wrestler-turned-actor - who married his long-time love earlier this year - has great memories of the day he tied the knot in Kauai, Hawaii. He shared: ‘’It was a beautiful day and we got married in Kauai.’’

Dwayne’s stars alongside Emily Blunt in the new adventure movie ‘Jungle Cruise’.

And Emily, 36, joked about not receiving an invite to Dwayne’s big day.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’So honoured to be there. Wait ...’’

Then, Dwayne quickly replied: ‘’Well, I said, ‘Hey, you and John [Krasinski], you should come.’’’

Emily - who has been married to John since 2010 - responded: ‘’No you didn’t. It was literally an hour before you got married. I was like, ‘I’m in Buffalo, New York. I can’t make it.’’’

Meanwhile, Dwayne was recently named the highest-paid actor in the world.

The Hollywood star topped Forbes magazine’s list of the highest-paid actors, having made a whopping $89.4 million between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019. Dwayne made his impressive earnings thanks to his roles in franchise movies like ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’, for which he earned up to 15 percent of the profits.

The actor - who first found fame as a professional wrestler - also received an upfront salary of $23.5 million for the upcoming ‘Jumanji’ sequel, ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’.