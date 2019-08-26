Share:

ATLANTA - Six people have been injured after two lightning strikes at the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Play was suspended at 4.17pm local time because of thunderstorms in the area and at 4.45pm there were two lightning strikes close to the 15th green at East Lake Golf Club.

A tree was hit and debris from that strike injured six people, the PGA Tour said.

A statement added the injuries “do not appear to be life-threatening”.

Organisers said paramedics tended to six fans on the course, with five being taken to hospital by ambulance. The third round was suspended with play to resume on Sunday at 8am local time (13:00 BST).

American Justin Thomas was leading by one shot from Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and world number one Brooks Koepka when play was suspended.