Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday will preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet to examine an eight-point agenda.

The cabinet will consider regulating the contract of employees working under the power distribution companies.

Besides, the cabinet will analyse the progress achieved on the Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP).

Moreover, it will discuss new recommendations about the interest of the general public of Pakistan.

The cabinet will also approve the appointment of Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) for Pakistani missions.

Furthermore, the matter of amending the Criminal Law Ordinance, 2019, and privatisation of public assets will also be discussed.