Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui chaired 37th meeting of Universal Service Fund (USF) Policy Committee on Monday.

The meeting approved the minutes of last USF Policy Committee meeting.

The Committee also gave approval for the USF annual budget of Rs. 9,017 million for FY-2019-20.

The meeting also discussed Broadband for Sustainable Development program of the USF. Senior officers of the Ministry of IT were also present in the meeting.