Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz on Sunday transferred and posted five police officers . According to details, awaiting posting DSP Saleem Akbar has been posted SDPO Sohawa against a vacant post, DSP Organized Crime Attock Fayzul Haq Naeem has been posted SDPO Saddar Attock against a vacant post, SDPO Multan Cantonment Malik Tariq Mehboob has been posted ADIG in Rawalpindi region against a vacant post, awaiting posting Imran Mushtaq Malik has been posted SDPO Multan Cantonment and awaiting posting Muhammad Riaz Anwar has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of the additional IGP, Special Branch, Punjab Lahore for further posting.