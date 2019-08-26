Share:

SHIKARPUR - Four commuters including two women were killed while at least one and half dozen passengers sustained profound wounds when a coach and a truck collided with each other at Shikarpur-Khanpur Indus Highway in the vicinity of Khanpur police station, some 15kms off from here on Sunday.

According to details, a woman identified as Zuhran, 55, Farhana, 25, Jahangir Khan, and Muhammad Majeed Bugti died on the nick of time while at least one and half dozen people sustained profound injuries.

The area police with the help of rescue teams immediately shifted the bodies and injured to Khanpur Tehsil Headquarters Hospital from where at least dozen passengers were referred to Sukkur, Shikarpur district headquarters hospitals for further medical treatment owing to their precarious condition after providing them first aid.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Khanpur-Shikarpur is most important and single line highway and it connects Punjab, KPK and Sindh. Many fatal incidents took place and importantly drivers of long route coaches run their vehicles very fast to cover their time to reach their destination due to which a large number of people lost their precious lives.

Separately, a dead body of 45 year old women identified as Mahar Khatoon was found from her house situated at village Haji Habib Kharoos next to Jhali Kalwari town of Lakhi Ghulam Shah tehsil of Shikarpur district in the limits of Lakhi Ghulam Shah Police Station, here on Sunday. It was allegedly reported that she has allegedly been murdered over illicit relations.

Area police moved the body of deceased woman to Lakhi Ghulam Shah Hospital and initiated its investigation to unveil the veracity of her alleged murder.