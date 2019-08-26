Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least four persons were injured in a bomb blast near the Pakistani Consulate in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, television channels reported on Sunday night.

The bomb exploded with a big bang at a check post located near the Pakistani Consulate. There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property near Pakistani Consulate. All the staffers working in the Consulate were safe, the reports added.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammad Faisal Sunday said all the Pakistani staff remained safe after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off outside holding area of Pakistan Consulate General in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

On his twitter account, Dr Faisal posted, “One policeman and two applicants are reportedly wounded. We are in contact with Afghan authorities to ensure strengthened security for Consulate General’s premises and personnel.”