KARACHI -Following the directives of Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, KMC launched fumigation campaign in the city.

At least 40 spray vehicles are doing fumigation in every district on daily basis. On 24 Aug spray was done in Malir district whereas on 25th August fumigation was done in district East and on 26th Aug in district central and on 27th Aug in district west on 28th August in Korangi district whereas on 29th August spray will be done in district council areas.

Akhtar urged the fumigation staff to ensure fumigation in and around city rivers and drains where water stayed two times to eliminate the breeding of larva and do spray with hand machines where it is not possible to do so with spray vehicles.

He said every area must be covered in fumigation drive and all manpower and machinery should be incorporated in this work.

This may be noted that the Mayor had inaugurated the fumigation drive in Saudabad Malir on Saturday and briefed the media. He said the anti-germs chemical were purchased by KMC and also donated by well offs in Karachi and we have decided that no shortage will be allowed in these chemicals.

Due to sewage overflow various diseases were spreading in different areas of the city and Mayor Karachi taking notice of the situation issued directions to the concerned department of KMC to carry out the fumigation in all districts of Karachi.