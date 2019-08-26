Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court will take up High Court Bar Association Multan’s petition seeking recovery of a missing lawyer Yafis Naveed in the current week.

A single bench of the IHC will conduct hearing of the petition moved by the bar through its president Malik Haider Usman Advocate and general secretary Mian Arshad Waqas.

The petitioners have cited secretary Interior, Inspector General Islamabad police and Station House Officer police station Kohsar Islamabad as respondents.

They stated in the petition that Yafis Naveed, former vice president of HCBA Multan, along with his wife and children reached Islamabad on 7-8-2019 and stayed in a hotel in G-7 Markaz of Islamabad.

The petitioners added that the next day, the lawyer and his family went to Blue Area where he asked his wife to wait there as he was going to meet his friend.

They continued that the wife of Yafis Naveed waited for her husband for approximately two hours.

After this, she tried to make call on his phone but his mobile phones were switched off.

The petition read that after the incident, the wife of Yafis approached the respondents and requested them to recover him but they turned deaf ear towards her request and bluntly stated that he was not in their custody.

It maintained that Yafis is a respectable citizen of the country and neither any case nor any complaint has ever been registered against him and no criminal proceedings are pending against him but the respondent officials illegally and unlawfully ‘abducted’ him without any lawful justification.

“The High Court Bar Association Multan has great apprehensions that Yafis will be done to death in a fake police encounter if he is not recovered from illegal and unlawful custody of the respondents,” said the petition.

It further said that the petitioner has no other speedy, efficacious and alternate remedy available except to invoke the jurisdiction of this court and seek appropriate action against the respondents.

Therefore, the petitioners prayed to the court to direct the respondents to recover Yafis and he may be produced before this court and set him at liberty in the interest of justice.