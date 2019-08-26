Share:

Former captain Javed Miandad has announced to visit the Line of Control (LoC) to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir after India illegally scrapped its autonomy by revoking Article 370.

Javed Miandad affirmed that no one can separate Kashmir from Pakistan, and stressed that Kashmiris should be given their rights. The 62-year-old said he will stage protest and highlight the Indian atrocities in the occupied valley.

It is worth mentioning here that erstwhile skipper Shahid Afridi had earlier said that injustice and oppression can never be tolerated and hoped for Kashmir’s resolve as soon as possible. He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s untiring efforts for peace in Kashmir.

“We expect more from @UN to stop violence & cruelty in conflict zone of Kashmir, majority of the Indians DO NOT support the barbaric acts of @narendramodi it’s time he should come towards building long term peace, this inhumanity should be put to a stop4good,” Afridi tweeted.

“Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was United Nations created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS must play his role to mediate,” Afridi tweeted.