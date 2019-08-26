Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl Reahman on Sunday announced that his party would arrange a mammoth protest against the incumbent government next month in the federal capital.

Talking to media after the party’s Core Committee meeting here, the JUI-F chief said that people from all across the country will take part in these protests under the banner of “Azadi March” against the PTI government’s alleged wrong policies.

He added that he was in contact with all the other opposition parties regarding the upcoming rallies and protests.

He claimed that all opposition parties were not accepting this government; saying that it was the right time for the opposition to topple the government.

Talking about Kashmir, he said that the Indian decision regarding changing the special status of Occupied Kashmir has created an uncertain situation in the valley and the silence of the global community on the issue was a big question mark.

He claimed that they would make this anti-government protest successful with the support of people from across the country.

He lamented that for the last 20 days the people of Kashmir were facing rights violations and complete curfew and lockdown and subsequent food and medicines shortage.

While commenting on the issue of religious seminaries, he said that this government was not serious on the issue of Madaris, saying that instead of resolving their problems it was creating more hurdles for them.

While answering a question, he said that they were not afraid of the government and they will stage the protest at every cost.