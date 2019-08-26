Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that India turned the paradise of Kashmir into a hell by imposing restrictions on Kashmiris’ freedom three weeks ago.

“The Kashmiris’ passion for freedom grew stronger than ever after the Indian security clampdown on innocent people of the occupied territory and imposition of curfew. The ugly face of the so-called Indian democracy has been exposed to the world community,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Buzdar said that pellet guns could not suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiri people. He said that India had flagrantly violated international laws and fundamental human rights and hands of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are stained with the blood of innocent Kashmiris.

“The international community will have to support the cause of Kashmiri people in order to avert human tragedy on a massive scale. Silence of the world community can cause a catastrophe,” he said, adding that it was test of the international community whether they side with peace or support the war-mongering Modi government.

He said that Pakistan could not remain silent on the current situation in the Indian-occupied Kashmir. He said that Pakistan would continue to support the just cause of Kashmiri people.

CM REVIEWS SITUATION IN FLOOD-HIT AREAS

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday reviewed the situation in flood-affected areas and issued instructions to the authorities to take relief measures for the flood-hit areas of Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar and Pakpattan. He said that arrangements for provision of edibles and medicines have been made on a priority basis and administrative officers have been directed to monitor relief activities for the affected people in their districts and ensure ongoing relief operations continuously.

The chief minister said that administrative officers have been directed to ensure availability of medicines in medical camps besides provision of fodder and grass for the livestock. Flood-affected people should not face any distress or discomfort, he said. The agony of affected people is my own agony and the Punjab government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the calamity-stricken people of affected villages in their hour of trial and need. The administration of the concerned districts and relief providing institutions should vigorously extend all out help to affected people, he said.

Buzdar said that it is not the time to sit in office or at home but to help the flood-affected people in their affected villages.

CM OFFERS CONDOLENCES TO IKRAM-UL-HAQ’S FAMILY

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his heartfelt grief and condolence over the sad demise of Ikram-ul-Haq, an active member of the Pakistan Movement and companion of the Quaid-e-Azam. The chief minister in his condolence message expressed his deep sympathies and grief with the bereaved family and prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the grieved family.