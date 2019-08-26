Share:

United States President Donald Trump is likely to discuss resolution of Kashmir conflict with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in France.

A senior US administration official said, “The President will likely want to hear from Prime Minister Modi how he plans to reduce regional tensions and uphold respect for human rights for Kashmir, as part of India’s role as the world s largest democracy."

"The President is likely to stress the need for dialogue among all sides of the conflict and his hope that India would lift the communications and movement restrictions in Kashmir and exercise the utmost restraint in dealing with potential protests," the official said.

The move came days after Trump repeatedly offered to mediate Kashmir issue between Pakistan and Indian to maintain the relations and regional peace.

Earlier, US president had telephoned Pakistani and Indian Prime Ministers (PM) Imran Khan and Narendra Modi respectively and urged them to play role in reducing the escalating unrest in Kashmir.

In a tweet, Trump called Imran and Modi his good friends and told that a discussion was held on the ‘tough situation’ of occupied Kashmir. He said that they also deliberated upon the trade ties and strategic partnership.

Mounting tensions between Pakistan and India have flared following New Delhi’s scrapping of the special status for the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir region.

The region has been facing a clampdown since Aug. 5 when the Indian government repealed its special status. Hundreds of people, mostly political leaders, have been detained by the authorities.

Kashmiri leaders and citizens fear the move is an attempt by India to change the demography of the state, where some groups have been fighting Indian rule for either independence, or unification with neighbouring Pakistan.