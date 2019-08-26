Share:

KARACHI - At least one Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) employee died while two others sustained injuries when they got trapped under a sand rock while changing sewerage line in Landhi area of the city.

According to the water board officials, three of its workers got trapped under a sand rock when they were changing sewerage lines damaged during recent rains in the city.

“The three of them were working in a dig to change sewerage pipe line when the rock fall,” said the KWSB adding that authorities began the rescue efforts soon after it and were able to successfully rescue two health workers while the third one succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was identified as Rafiq Murad whose body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. The other two were identified as Michael Sadiq and Riaz Younus. They were treated at a local hospital for their wounds and were out of danger.

The KWSB Managing Director (MD) Engineer Asad Ullah Khan announced compensation for the deceased with immediate payment of Rs 100,000 and job for any of the member of the family. The KWSB officials were also directed to pay dues of the deceased on immediate basis.

The injured would also be paid Rs 50,000 along with medical treatment at best hospitals in the city on the expense of KWSB authorities.