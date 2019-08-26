Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Huge fires have been blazing through the Brazilian rainforest this week, with more than half in the Amazon region. The fires spell disaster for the local environment and ecology -- and environmentalists and researchers say the blazes were likely lit by cattle ranchers and loggers. A growing number of high-profile celebrities are among those speaking out about the potential global catastrophe.

Many are demanding accountability from Brazil’s pro-business President JairBolsonaro, who activists say encouraged ranchers, farmers and loggers to exploit and burn the rainforest. But the President has said he’s not responsible for the fires. That hasn’t impressed celebrities, who have taken to social media to ask the President to do more.

“President Bolsonaro please change your policies and help not only your country but the entire planet,” said American singer Madonna in an Instagram post.

In an Instagram post, American actor Leonardo DiCaprio urged his followers to donate to front line Amazon groups and vote for leaders who understand the climate crisis when it came to election time.

On Twitter, many people have tweeted using the hashtag #PrayforAmazonia -- including Jenner-Kardashian family matriarch, Kris Jenner.

“This is devastating!!! To human lives, to plants and animals, and to our planet,” she said, above a video showing the size and importance of the rainforest.

Top Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo was the among a number of sporting stars to publicize the crisis.

“The Amazon Rainforest produces more than 20% of the world’s oxygen and its been burning for the past 3 weeks.