MIRPUR (AJK) - The country’s second largest reservoir - the Mangla Dam reached its maximum conservation level as it attained the level of 1217.20 feet above mean sea level on Sunday, official sources said.

Following recent torrential rains, coupled with swift snow-melting in the upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir State, water level in the country’s second largest Mirpur AJK-based Mangla dam is swiftly rising, the official sources told this correspondent on Sunday.

The water level in the reservoir was recorded as 1217.20 feet against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with a live storage of 5.485 MAF.

The minimum operating water level in the dam is 1,050 feet. The inflow of water in Jhelum River at Mangla was recorded 29,300 cusec with an outflow of 15,000 cusec from the Mangla reservoir, the sources said.

The overall position of the river inflow and outflow at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with reservoirs levels and barrages remained on Sunday as under:-

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 134300 cusecs and Outflows 133500 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 24400 cusecs and Outflows 24400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 29100 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 50400 cusecs and Outflows 19100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 154500 cusecs and Outflows 146500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 162800 cusecs and Outflows 150000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 166700 cusecs and Outflows 152500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 77500 cusecs and Outflows 60900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 216,800 cusec and outflow 183,200 cusec, Sukkur: inflow 239,100 cusec and outflows 177,000 cusec, Kotri: inflows 191,700 cusec and outflow 152,800.

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1,392 feet, present level 1,550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage 6.049 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1217.20 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage 5.485 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.211 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Sunday.