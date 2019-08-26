Share:

SIALKOT - Locals have turned the dangerous declared building of Daska’s only maternity clinic, namely Govt Maternity Health Clinic, into a filth depot due to the alleged negligence of the of Sialkot Health Department. The staff deputed at the maternity health clinic has finally vacated its building, declared dangerous by the Buildings Department several years ago.

Now, the clinic has been shifted to a nearby rented house to continue providing maternity health services to female patients, besides ensuring complete privacy of female patients.

This maternity health clinic had been established at Daska during British rule in 1940, and it remained the first and only maternity health clinic before the creation of Pakistan.

The ancient building of the health centre presents an ugly picture of official apathy. Located in a low-lying area on Stadium Road, building of the maternity clinic often turns into a pond of dirty water after every rain.

All the boundary walls, rooms, and operation theatre, meant for the delivery cases, have already collapsed several years ago, and there is no privacy for the visiting patients. Taking advantage of this miserable condition of the maternity clinic and official apathy, locals have turned its building into a filth depot by dumping garbage there.

About 50 female patients daily visit the maternity clinic, and now all the patients are being treated in the aforesaid house as there is no privacy for patients in the crumbling building of the clinic.

Instead of making proper official arrangements to shift the clinic to suitable building, Sialkot Health Department officials have asked to a rented house. Punjab government and Sialkot Health Department have never allocated even a single penny for the renovation of the ancient building of the clinic since.

Now, its dangerous declared building has also become a safe place for stray dogs and cattle as well. Local social, religious, and political circles of Daska have expressed grave concern over the pathetic condition of the clinic.

A patient named Rukhsana Bibi said: “It is very pathetic for everyone to see clinic being destroyed.” Another Sakeena Bibi said: “Mostly, women from the surroundings of Daska city visit the clinic for maternity treatment.”

Another patient Nazia Bashir said: “There is no privacy for the women at the clinic as its rooms and boundary walls have collapsed.” She said that no one of the authorities concerned had ever bothered to take notice of this nasty situation.

Razia Bibi said: “This clinic was a great blessing for local women who cannot afford expensive treatment of private hospitals and clinics in Daska.” Patient Javeria Bibi demanded early rehabilitation of the clinic building.

The female patients urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider, and Sialkot District Health Authority CEO Dr Asghar to look into the matter and ensure early renovation the crumbling building in larger public interest.