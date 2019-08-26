Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said on Sunday that the Bureau had recovered record Rs71 billion from the corrupt elements in the last 20 months and deposited it in the national exchequer.

In a statement, he said the Bureau had also filed 600 corruption references in different accountability courts in the last 20 months. “Billions of rupees have also been recovered from the owners of various fake housing societies and returned to the affected people,” he informed.

Right now, he said, 1,223 references, involving corruption of Rs900 billion, were being heard by various accountability courts.

“The anti-graft watchdog has so far recovered Rs326 billion from the plunderers and deposited the amount in the national exchequer,” Iqbal added.

The NAB chairman said the Bureau was a national institution and its officers were performing their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication.

He said that NAB was striving hard to take the mega corruption cases to their logical conclusion, and all available resources were being utilised for the elimination of white collar corruption cases as the basic aim of NAB was the elimination of corruption from the society and recovery of looted money from the plunderers. “The NAB believes in making Pakistan a corruption free country, and its officers strictly adhere to ‘accountability for all’ policy,” he concluded.